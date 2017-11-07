High in 40s

Highs this week will be in the 40s, while lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
There is a 30 percent chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday; otherwise it will be a dry week.
Today, the sun will rise at 7:10:16 a.m. and set at 5:18:09 p.m.
On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 7:11:28 a.m. and set at 5:17:07 p.m.
Local forecast
Today - A Cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Thursday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Veterans Day - Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 47.