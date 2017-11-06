Temperatures to stay below 50 after today

Today’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 52 and a north wind of 14 mph. The overnight low is 38.

For the rest of the week, highs will be only in the 40s, and lows will be in the 30s — or even lower, as Thursday’s night’s low is expected to dip into the upper 20s.

Today, the sun will rise at 7:09:04 a.m. and set at 5:19:13 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 7:10:16 a.m. and set at 5:18:09 p.m.

Local forecast

Today - A chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Veterans Day - Partly sunny, with a high near 46.