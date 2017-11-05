Downed trees, power lines and other debris in Huron County make driving dangerous

Motorists are urged to use caution while driving.

Employees of utility companies and road crews are working with public safety services to clear the debris.

The tornado watch has expired.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for Huron County and the surrounding areas until 7 a.m. Monday.

* * *

(UPDATED at 6:06 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017) A tornado watch remains in effect until 7 p.m. for the Norwalk area.

The tornado warning has expired.

A storm that blew through the region earlier today caused significant damage in certain areas, especially in the village of Castalia and Margaretta Township, the Sandusky Register is reporting.

The football press box roof was torn off at Margaretta High School. Bleachers scrapped across Margaretta’s new track, which was placed just this year, severely damaging it, the Register reported.

Storm damage also caused area road closures. The Tiffin Avenue underpass also was closed because of rising water.

* * *

(UPDATED at 5:02 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017) The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a tornado warning for Huron County and northeastern Seneca County until 5:30 p.m.

Here are details from the weather service:

* At 458 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles south of Bellevue, or 13 miles west of Norwalk, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Norwalk and Milan around 510 PM EST.

New London and Wakeman around 520 PM EST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Flat

Rock, North Fairfield, Monroeville and Attica.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

* * *

(ORIGINAL post) The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a tornado watch for Huron County and the surrounding areas that will be in effect until 7 p.m. today.

A strong thunderstorm will affect northern Huron County, as well as Ottawa, Erie and southeastern Sandusky counties.

At 2:23 p.m. EST, a strong thunderstorm was located near Castalia, or 9 miles southwest of Sandusky, moving east at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include: Sandusky, Norwalk, Western Vermilion, Bellevue, Northern Milan,Milan, Wakeman, Castalia, Monroeville, Marblehead, Berlin Heights, Bay View, Bloomingville, Sandusky South, Birmingham and Fairview Lanes.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

This storm may intensify.

Also, a flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. today until Monday morning for Huron County and the rest of the region.

A slow moving cold front will move across the region late today and tonight spreading heavy rainfall across the area.

Showers and thunderstorms will affect the area today and tonight. The storms will become more widespread toward evening with several hours of heavy rain expected tonight as a cold front crosses the region. Rain totals around an inch are expected across the entire watch area with localized amounts in excess of 3 inches possible. The heaviest rainfall looks to be near and south of a line from Upper Sandusky to Canton. The rain will end from northwest to southeast late tonight.

Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding of streams, low lying spots, and poor drainage areas especially in urban and hilly locations. Those camping along area streams and rivers should be especially cautious as streams and rivers can rise to dangerous levels very quickly.

A flash flood watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued or if flooding develops.