Families rescued from homes in Erie County

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said one family had to be rescued from a house on West Mason Road.

“We definitely had storm damage; I can’t say whether or not it was tornado,” Sigsworth said. “But there was a house that had the roof taken off of the house completely on West Mason Road between Ransom and Thomas roads in Oxford Township.”

South of there, on Ransom Road, between Mason and the Ohio Turnpike, another house “sustained significant damage” after trees fell on it, the sheriff said.

Groton Township Fire Department and North Central EMS helped get people out of the houses, according to Siggsworth, who added firefighters were taking care of the scenes as well. The full extent of the damage was not yet known.

“We’ve had no injuries,” he said. “We’re very, very grateful no one was injured. Lots of damage due to the storms though.”

Mason, between Ransom and Thomas roads, and Ransom Road, between Mason and Wood roads, remained closed while clean up continued early Sunday evening.

Also closed was Ohio 101 from Ohio 412 North in Townsend Township to Ohio 269 in the village of Castalia, where power lines and poles were in the road.

“There was also damage in and around the village of Castalia and Margaretta Township,” he said. “There was bleacher damage at Margaretta High School and lines and poles were down on State Route 101, west of the village, and more on Swan and Spring roads in the village.”

The football press box roof was torn off at Margaretta High School. Bleachers scrapped across Margaretta’s new track, which was placed just this year, severely damaging it.

Margaretta firefighters were assisting in taking care of hazards.

Huron County Sheriff’s Office officials were unavailable for comment before press time as deputies and dispatchers “were too tied up” with reports. However, there were reports of trees down on U.S. 250 and damage in various yards.

The Huron County public alert system warned residents to use caution while driving as many trees, power lines and other debris were cluttering roads.

Employees of utility companies and road crews were working with public safety services to clear the debris.

The area was under a tornado watch for most of the afternoon and early evening. A tornado warning was in effect from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The area also was under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Monday.