Chance of showers today but it will be warmer

There is a chance of rain today but it will be warmer with a high of 65 expected.
Football Friday should be chilly and wet.
The sun will rise at 8:04:13 a.m. today and will set at 6:23:49 p.m. The sun will rise at 8:05:25 a.m. Friday and will set at 6:22:38 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:
Today — A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight — Showers. Low around 52. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday — Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 56. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday — A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 49. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday — Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 46. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.