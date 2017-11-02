Chance of showers today but it will be warmer

There is a chance of rain today but it will be warmer with a high of 65 expected.

Football Friday should be chilly and wet.

The sun will rise at 8:04:13 a.m. today and will set at 6:23:49 p.m. The sun will rise at 8:05:25 a.m. Friday and will set at 6:22:38 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight — Showers. Low around 52. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday — Showers, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 56. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday — A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 49. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night — Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low about 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday — Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 46. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.