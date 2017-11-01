Rainy, cold week on tap

Showers are in the forecast through Monday with temperatures mainly in the 50s. The best day looks like it will be Thursday when a high of 65 is in the forecast.

The sun will rise at 8:03:02 a.m. today and will set at 6:25:01 p.m. The sun will rise at 8:04:13 a.m. Thursday and will set at 6:23:49.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight — A chance of rain before 8pm, then showers likely after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low about 44. South wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday — Showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind about 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night — Showers likely, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 51. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday — Showers likely before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 39.

Saturday — A chance of showers after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 45. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 54. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.