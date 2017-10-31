Highs in 40s

Tonight’s low will be right at the freezing point — 32 degrees.

More rain is expected Wednesday, the first day of November, when the high also won’t reach the 50s.

Today, the sun will rise at 8:01:50 a.m. and set at 6:26:14 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 8:03:02 a.m. and set at 6:25:01 p.m.

Local forecast:

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 14 to 17 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday - A slight chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night - Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday - A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.