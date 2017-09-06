Showers in the forecast; Great weekend on tap

The sun will rise at 7:03:00 a.m. today and will set at 7:53:52 p.m. The sun will rise at 7:04:00 a.m. Thursday and will set at 7:52:11.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service.

Today — A chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight — A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 49. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 49. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 50.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 48.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 73.