Showers in the forecast; Great weekend on tap

The sun will rise at 7:03:00 a.m. today and will set at 7:53:52 p.m. The sun will rise at 7:04:00 a.m. Thursday and will set at 7:52:11.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service.
Today — A chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight — A chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 49. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 49. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 50.
Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 48.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Monday — Sunny, with a high near 73.