Sunny skies in Norwalk's forecast, but …

Elsewhere in Ohio, it won’t be so dry this weekend.

AccuWeather reports after inundating Texas and Louisiana for days, Harvey will race across the Ohio Valley and northeastern United States with rain during part of the Labor Day weekend.

While Harvey is not expected to bring widespread flooding, or flooding anywhere close to the disaster in Texas, enough rain is likely to fall to bring urban and isolated flash flooding to some states farther north.

This increase in forward speed will prevent Harvey from repeating the feet of rain which has fallen near the Gulf coast.

Harvey will transition from a tropical storm to a tropical depression then a tropical rainstorm.

"Since Harvey will remain an efficient producer of rain, a general 2 to 4 inches is likely to fall near and just north of its path," said Dan Kottlowski, an AccuWeather hurricane expert.

Some places will get a little more. The heaviest rain is likely to track within 100 miles or so of the lower Mississippi and Ohio rivers.

Much of the rain from Harvey may pass south of Chicago and Detroit.

A slight north or south shift in track will affect the corridor of heaviest rain. Southeast of the track of the center of the storm, locally severe thunderstorms are possible with strong wind gusts and flash flooding.

During Saturday into Sunday, Harvey may blend with a non-tropical storm and rainfall may become more spread out as it reaches the Northeast.

A general 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts in the Northeast. On occasion, old tropical systems can pulse and cause much heavier rain to erupt in a small area well inland from the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the risk of isolated urban and flash flooding, fans heading to high school and college football games today and Saturday should check their local forecast and dress accordingly. The use of umbrellas may not be allowed in some stadiums.

The wet conditions on the road may slow highway travel, especially for those heading out for a getaway during the Labor Day weekend.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:58:01 a.m. and set at 8:02:11 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:59:01 a.m. and set at 8:00:32 p.m. The will be the last time this year that sun will rise in the 6 o’clock hour and set in the 8 o’clock hour, as the daylight time continues to get shorter. Beginning Sunday, the sunrises will be after 7 a.m. and the sunsets will be before 8 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 10 to 16 mph.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Labor Day - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Renee Duff, a meteorologist for AccuWeather.com, contributed to this article.