Looks like a great weekend on tap for area festivals

The sun will rise at 6:56:01 a.m. today and will set at 8:05:28 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:57:01 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:03:50.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west about 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low about 60. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 52.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 60.

Labor Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.