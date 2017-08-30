Looks like a great weekend on tap for area festivals

The sun will rise at 6:56:01 a.m. today and will set at 8:05:28 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:57:01 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:03:50.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:
Today — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west about 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low about 60. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 52.
Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 60.
Labor Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.