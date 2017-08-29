They’re also possible Wednesday and Thursday, although the threat is not as strong.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:55:01 a.m. and set at 8:07:05 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:56:01 a.m. and set at 8:05:28 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Labor Day - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.