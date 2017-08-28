Storms possible today, Tuesday

Lows will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

There is a 40-percent chance of rain today, tonight and Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy both days.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:54:01 a.m. and set at 8:08:42 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:55:01 a.m. and set at 8:07:05 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday - A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.