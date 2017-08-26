Weekend forecast for Norwalk: Sunny skies, highs in mid 70s

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s — about 51 tonight and 59 on Sunday.
There is a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows around 60.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:52:01 a.m. and set at 8:11:53 p.m.
On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:53:01 a.m. and set at 8:10:18 p.m.
And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:54:01 a.m. and set at 8:08:42 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today - Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 8 mph.
Monday - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night - A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.