Highs in 70s

Tonight’s low could dip into the upper 40s.
Early next week, while highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, there is a chance of rain.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:51 a.m. and set at 8:13:28 p.m.
On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:52:01 a.m. and set at 8:11:53 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Monday night - A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.