Great weather for the start of the school year

It won’t be too hot for the start of the school year with temperatures in the low 70s.
The sun will rise at 6:49:00 a.m. today and will set at 8:16:35. The sun will rise at 6:50:00 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:15:02.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today — Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low about 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 54.
Friday — Sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 52.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 54.
Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 56.
Monday — Partly sunny, with a high near 77.