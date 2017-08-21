Showers early in the week, sunny after that

The greatest threat is Tuesday, when there is an 80-percent chance.

Highs will decrease during those three days, from 88 today to 82 on Tuesday to 75 on Wednesday.

The rest of the week will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:46:59 a.m. and set at 8:19:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:47:59 a.m. and set at 8:18:08 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday - Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 82. Southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night - Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Low around 60. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.