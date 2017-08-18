Beautiful weather for final days of fair

The forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high in the low 80s and low around 62.

On Saturday, the fair’s final day, there is a 40 percent chance of rain. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:43:58 a.m. and set at 8:24:09 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:44:58 a.m. and set at 8:22:40 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday - Sunny, with a high near 75.