Ideal weather for start of Huron County Fair

Ideal conditions for the week-long fair will continue at least through Thursday, as the highs will be in the lower 80s and the lows around 60.

At this point, there is no threat of rain until Thursday night.

This weekend will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:37:55 a.m. and set at 8:32:42 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:38:55 a.m. and set at 8:31:19 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:39:56 a.m. and set at 8:29:55 p.m. — the first time since May 2 that it will happen before 8:30 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday night - Clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.