Rain today, clouds this weekend and sunny after that

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 80 and a low of 63.

The weekend will bring mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lows around 60.

Next week, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with the same temperature range — upper 70s to lower 60s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:36:55 a.m. and set at 8:34:03 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:37:55 a.m. and set at 8:32:42 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather forecast:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind around 8 mph.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday - Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday - Sunny, with a high near 80.