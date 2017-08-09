Nice days on tap today and Thursday before storms roll in

The sun will rise at 6:34:54 a.m. today and will set at 8:36:43 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:35:54 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:35:24 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight — Mostly clear, with a low about 60. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east about 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 64.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 62.

Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night — Mostly cloudy, with a low about 62.

Monday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.