Storms likely today

Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday also will have temperatures in the mid 70s but with mostly sunny skies.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:29:55 a.m. and set at 8:43 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:30:54 a.m. and set at 8:41:47 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 16 mph.

Saturday - A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday - A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 79.