Storms likely today

Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 70s.
Saturday and Sunday also will have temperatures in the mid 70s but with mostly sunny skies.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:29:55 a.m. and set at 8:43 p.m.
On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:30:54 a.m. and set at 8:41:47 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 16 mph.
Saturday - A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday - A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night - A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 79.