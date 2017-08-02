Showers in the forecast but Saturday looks great

We may be getting to the dog days of summer but this forecast has more bark than bite.

The sun will rise at 6:27:56 a.m. today and will set at 8:45:21. The sun will rise at 6:28:55 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:44:11.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service.

Today — Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday — A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.