Storms today and Friday, but weekend looks great

But the weekend is looking great with sunny skied and temperatures in the 70s.

The sun will rise at 6:22:08 a.m. today and will set at 8:51:48 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:23:05 a.m. Friday and will set at 8:50:48 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 68. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 60.

Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night — Mostly clear, with a low about 62.

Monday — Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 64.

Tuesday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.