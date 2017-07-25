Mid 70s today, mid 80s on Wednesday

Temperatures will be in the mid 70s today and the mid 80s on Wednesday. The lows for those days will be upper 50s and mid 60s, respectively.

On Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are likely between 2 and 8 p.m. But after that, sunny skies return at least through Monday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:20:15 a.m. and will set at 8:53:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:21:12 a.m. and will set at 8:52:47 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.