Highs in 70s

Wednesday will heat up to the mid 80s. Showers are likely Thursday, and the rest of the week will see highs in the 70s, if the current extended forecast comes true.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:19:20 a.m. and will set at 8:54:40 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:20:15 a.m. and will set at 8:53:45 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 79.