Today, the sun will rise at 6:16:36 a.m. and will set at 8:57:16 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:17:30 a.m. and will set at 8:56:26 p.m.

Today - chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 80.