Highs in upper 80s

Highs will be in the upper 80s during that stretch.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:15:43 a.m. and will set at 8:58:05 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:16:36 a.m. and will set at 8:57:16 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m. Patchy fog between midnight and 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.