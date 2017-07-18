Sunny skies in Norwalk today

The high will be in the mid 80s, with a light and variable wind blowing to keep things from getting too hot.

Tonight’s low will be in the mid 60s.

More sunshine is in store for Wednesday. However, there will be a 40 to 50 percent chances of showers and thunderstorms for each day after that through Sunday.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:13:58 a.m. and will set at 8:59:36 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:14:50 a.m. and will set at 8:58:51 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.