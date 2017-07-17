logo

Week to start sunny and dry

• Today at 6:00 AM

The beginning of the week should be dry and sunny, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Beginning Wednesday night and continuing through the weekend, there is at least a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms each day. The highs will be in the mid 80s during that stretch.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 6:13:58 a.m. and will set at 8:59:36 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

