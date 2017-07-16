Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Huron County

At 6:28 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Castalia, or near Sandusky, moving southeast at 20 mph.

There were 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include: Norwalk, Sandusky, western Vermilion, Kelleys Island, Bellevue, Milan, Wakeman, Castalia, Monroeville, Marblehead, Berlin Heights, North Fairfield, Bloomingville, Sandusky, Birmingham and Fairview Lanes.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.