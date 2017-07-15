Sunny today, rain Sunday

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with a high near 80. Tonight, the low will be around 62.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high also about 80. However, there is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 and 8 p.m. The low will be around 63.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:11:28 a.m. and will set at 9:01:39 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:12:17 a.m. and will set at 9:01:00 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:13:07 a.m. and will set at 9:00:19 p.m. — the last day this year that will occur in the 9 o’clock hour.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.