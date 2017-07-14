Sunshine on Saturday

Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high in the low 80s and a low in the low 60s.
Saturday’s forecast is ideal, with sunny skies accompanied by a slight wind and a high near 81. The low will be in the mid 60s.
Sunday also will be mostly sunny, though there is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. The low will also be in the mid 60s.
Today, the sun will rise at 6:10:39 a.m. and will set at 9:02:16 p.m.
On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:11:28 a.m. and will set at 9:01:39 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:
Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Tuesday - Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.