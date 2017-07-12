Flash flood watch issued for Huron County

Here are details:

• The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flash flood watch for portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas: In Ohio, Ashland, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Hancock, Holmes, Huron, Knox, Lake, Lorain, Lucas, Mahoning, Marion, Medina, Morrow, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wood, and Wyandot; In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford, Northern Erie, and Southern Erie.

• From 8 p.m. today through Friday morning

• Periods of torrential rain are expected tonight through Friday. A very warm and humid airmass is in place across the area. Thunderstorms will move into the area tonight into Thursday and will be capable of producing extremely high rainfall rates.

Thunderstorms may move over the same areas repeatedly. With soils already saturated from heavy rain earlier this week, flash flooding is possible in any areas where excessive rainfall occurs.

• Thunderstorms producing high rainfall rates will produce localized rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches. Rain will end with the passage of a cold front on Friday morning.

• Excessive rainfall may lead to flash flooding of streams, low lying spots, and poor drainage areas especially in urban and hilly locations. Those camping along area streams and rivers should be especially cautious as streams and rivers can rise to dangerous levels very quickly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A flash flood watch is issued when there is a potential for flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued or if flooding develops.