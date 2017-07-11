Rain remains in forecast

While the threat of rain in Norwalk is only 20 percent today and 30 percent tonight, the National Weather Service reports there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The main threat will be large hail and damaging wind gusts in the thunderstorms.

There is also the possibility that thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rain, especially where thunderstorms continue to redevelop and move over the same area. Some isolated reports of localized flooding over the land areas is possible today into the evening in the heaviest rainfall.

Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 82 and a low around 68.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:08:19 a.m. and set at 9:03:56 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:09:05 a.m. and set at 9:03:25 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday - Sunny, with a high near 82.