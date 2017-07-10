Flood advisory issued for Huron County

At 12:53 p.m., Doppler radar indicated torrential rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Rainfall rates are very high within these storms, and runoff will cause flooding. Motorists should expect reduced visibilites and ponding of water on roadways. Use caution while driving.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Norwalk, Sandusky, Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Western Vermilion, Bellevue, Clyde, Willard, Gibsonburg, New London, Woodville, Plymouth, Elmore, Green Springs, Northern Milan, Milan, Wakeman, Bloomville and Castalia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.