Nice weekend on tap

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 77. Tonight, the low will be about 55. There is no rain expected.

Sunday also will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, with a high near 80. The overnight low will be 63, with a 40 percent chance of rain at night.

There is a chance for rain and possibly thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday, with Monday holding the greatest threat.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:06:09 a.m. and set at 9:05:17 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:06:52 a.m. and set at 9:04:52 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 6:07:35 a.m. and set at 9:04:25 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.