Storms today, sunny this weekend

The National Weather Service reports some of the thunderstorms that develop this afternoon and evening might be strong to severe. Damaging thunderstorm winds will be the primary threat. These storms will be associated with a cold front that will cross the area tonight.

The weekend weather looks promising, as highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:05:28 a.m. and set at 9:05:40 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:06:09 a.m. and set at 9:05:17 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - A slight chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday - A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 81.