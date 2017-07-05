Showers in the forecast through Saturday

And the evening proved to be ideal for fireworks.
Today, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The threat of showers remains in the forecast through Sunday.
The sun will rise at 6:04:10 a.m. today and will set at 9:06:20. The sun will rise at 6:04:49 a.m. and will set at 9:06:01 p.m. Thursday.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday — A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday — Sunny, with a high near 77.