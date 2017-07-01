Good forecast for holiday weekend

Today through Tuesday, the highs will be in the low 80s amid mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

There is a chance of showers today and Sunday, but it shouldn’t be an all-day rain situation.

For the Independence Day holiday Tuesday, the forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high of 83, a low of 65 and a 40 percent chance of nighttime rain.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:01:50 a.m. and will set at 9:07:15 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 6:02:23 a.m. and will set at 9:07:05 p.m.

On Monday, the sun will rise at 6:02:57 a.m. and will set at 9:06:52 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday night - A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Independence Day - Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.