Rain likely, highs in 80s

Saturday, the first day of July, also brings the threat of rain, this time a 60 percent chance. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 80s.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:01:19 a.m. and will set at 9:07:24 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:01:50 a.m. and will set at 9:07:15 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Independence Day - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.