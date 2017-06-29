Rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday

The threat of rain increases tonight, when the low will be about 70.

Showers also are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. But, at this point, the weather looks good for Sunday and Monday.

As for the Fourth of July, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

For Tuesday evening, when fireworks are scheduled, there is a 30 percent chance of rain amid mostly cloudy skies and a low around 66.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:00:49 a.m. and will set at 9:07:30 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:01:19 a.m. and will set at 9:07:24 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Independence Day - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.