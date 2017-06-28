Another beautiful day on tap with rain in the forecast

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for early Thursday morning and showers and thunderstorms are likely after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Showers are in the forecast through Saturday.

The sun will rise at 6:00:21 a.m. and will set at 9:07:35 p.m. today.

On Thursday, the sun will rise at 6:00:49 a.m. and will set at 9:07:30 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today — Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 7 to 16 mph.

Tonight — A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 66. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday — Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday — Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 69. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 65.

Sunday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 64.

Monday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.