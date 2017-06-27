Showers later in the week

Wednesday will be a bit warmer, with sunny skies and a high near 80. The low will be in the mid 60s.
Showers also are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.
The sun rose at 5:59:29 a.m. today, the last time this year that will happen in the 5 o’clock hour.
Tonight’s sunset will be at 9:07:38 p.m.
On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:00:21 a.m. and set at 9:07:35 p.m.
Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 13 mph.
Wednesday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.