Showers later in the week

Wednesday will be a bit warmer, with sunny skies and a high near 80. The low will be in the mid 60s.

Showers also are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

The sun rose at 5:59:29 a.m. today, the last time this year that will happen in the 5 o’clock hour.

Tonight’s sunset will be at 9:07:38 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:00:21 a.m. and set at 9:07:35 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday night - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.