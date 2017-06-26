Storms possible today and tonight

Otherwise, the weather will be partly sunny with a high near 71 and a low around 52.

Showers also are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday.

The sun rose at 5:59:29 a.m. It will set at 9:07:38 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:59:54 a.m. and set at 9:07:37 p.m. That will be the last time this year that the sun will rise in the 5 o’clock hour.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday - A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday night - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.