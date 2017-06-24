Sunny this weekend

On Sunday night and into Monday, there is a 30 percent to 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs next week will be in the 70s to low 80s.

The sun rose at 5:58:45 a.m. today. It will set at 9:07:32 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 5:59:06 a.m. and set at 9:07:36 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 5:59:29 a.m. and set at 9:07:38 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 9 mph.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night - A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday - Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.