Showers likely Friday

The nighttime low will be 71. The threat of rain is a little stronger tonight.

Forecasters are calling for 70 percent chance of rain Friday, when the pros take to the track for NHRA Nationals at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park and Imagine Norwalk festivities take place in downtown Norwalk.

Aside from showers, the weather Friday will be cloudy with a high in the low 80s and a low in the low 70s.

The weekend, however, should produce sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

The sun rose at 5:58:07 a.m. It will set at 9:07:19 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 5:58:25 a.m. and set at 9:07:27 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night - partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.