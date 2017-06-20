Beautiful weather expected for first day of summer

Norwalk residents will enjoy mostly sunny skies, with a high near 77 and a low around 61.

Of course, the last of spring won’t be too shabby. Today’s high also is expected to be near 77. Tonight’s low will be in the upper 50s. There is a 30 percent chance of showers mainly between 4 and 8 p.m.

Today, the sun rose at 5:57:36 a.m. It will set at 9:06:57 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 5:57:50 a.m. and will set at 9:07:09 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.