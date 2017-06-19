Highs in upper 70s to low 80s this week

Highs for much of the week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday could be the exception as the high that day could reach the upper 80s.

There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers today and Tuesday, and then a 50 percent chance Thursday night and Friday.

Today, the sun rose at 5:57:23 a.m. and will set at 9:06:44 p.m.

On Tuesday, the sun will rise at 5:57:36 a.m. and will set at 9:06:57 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday - A slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night - A slight chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night - mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night - A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.