Highs in the 80s, rain on Sunday

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high approaching 90 and only a slight chance of rain.

Tonight, the threat of showers increases to 50 percent, with the low in the lower 70s.

On Sunday, there is a 70 percent chance of rain — good news for farmers and area gardeners. The temperature that day will range from 82 to 63.

Today, the sun rose at 5:57:04 a.m. It will set at 9:06:11 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 5:57:13 a.m. and will set at 9:06:28 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 5:57:23 a.m. and will set at 9:06:44 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday - A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.