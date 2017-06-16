Rain, storms and heat remain in forecast

The chance of rain is 30 percent tonight, Saturday and Saturday night, and 80 percent on Sunday.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s, while the nighttime lows won’t dip below the 60s and 70s.

Next week will bring more of the same, although Monday is projected to be a gorgeous day with partly sunny skies and a high of 77 with no threat of rain.

Today, the sun rose at at 5:56:57 a.m. It will set at 9:05:52 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 5:57:04 a.m. and will set at 9:06:11 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today - Sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday - A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.